Rice High School will host a Carter BloodCare community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 in the Rice High School gym.

Register online at https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/135073

For more information, contact Stacie Lane at 903-326-4502.

Navarro College will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Student Center, 3200 W. Seventh Ave. in Corsicana.

Sign up at https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/134909

For more information, call Rolando Martinez at 903-875-7545.

