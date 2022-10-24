Rice High School will host a Carter BloodCare community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 in the Rice High School gym.
Register online at https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/135073
For more information, contact Stacie Lane at 903-326-4502.
Navarro College will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Student Center, 3200 W. Seventh Ave. in Corsicana.
Sign up at https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/134909
For more information, call Rolando Martinez at 903-875-7545.
