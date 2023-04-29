Corsicana is in for a treat when Country and Gospel Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry and member of The Oak Ridge Boys William Lee Golden along with his sons perform Saturday, May 20 at the Palace Theatre.
This will be one of many stops for this talented family as they tour Texas this Spring and Summer.
"I look forward to coming to Texas with my sons, The Goldens in May,” Golden said. “It’s always a great time sharing music that has impacted our lives throughout the years. I hope to see you there!”
William Lee and The Goldens
7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20
The Palace Theatre, 112 W. Sixth Ave.
Visit corsicanapalace.com for tickets
Golden is performing for the first time on stage with all four of his sons as a group. They will be singing a variety of music.
The group began working on this show during the pandemic where they would sit around the piano and sing to help pass the time.
Golden mused, “Music is healing, and it was time to get my family back together after so many years on the road.” We would sing old gospels such as “I Saw the Light” by Hank Williams. “I took the kids back to where it all started.” We began playing old classic country like Roy Acuff and Kitty Wells. Craig and Chris Golden sing and play acoustic. They will perform some classic rock songs by Bob Segar and Tom Petty.
“We just love to share our music with the crowd, and we have an all-star band,” Golden said. “The band consists of musicians who have played with legends like Randy Travis and Marty Stewart. Golden assures “there will be something for everyone.” “We are so excited to play at the Palace and share our deep music roots with everyone.”
William Lee Golden and The Goldens recently released their version of the Eagles classic, “Take It Easy,” from their new three-album set, ‘Golden Classics.' Each group member’s talent shines on their version of the Eagles’ hit song, and their fun-loving chemistry is heard throughout the single. 'Golden Classics' which includes ‘Southern Accents,' 'Country Roads,' and 'Old Country Church,' is the highly anticipated collection that contains over 30 songs spread across several genres that all have an impact on the lives and careers of William Lee Golden and The Goldens.
‘Southern Accents,' 'Country Roads' and 'Old Country Church' were recorded when Golden gathered his sons Rusty, Craig, and Chris, his grandchildren Elizabeth, Rebekah, and Elijah, and friends Aaron McCune, and Ben Isaacs to bring their fresh interpretations to longtime favorites. William Lee Golden and The Goldens deliver reminiscent renditions of Johnny Cash’s “I Still Miss Someone,” and Jim Reeves's “Welcome to My World.” Chris shines on Tom Petty’s “Southern Accents,” while Rusty delivers a vibrant take on Bob Seger’s hit “Hollywood Nights” and Craig, the rarely heard Golden, revives Gregg Allman’s “Multi-Colored Lady.”
Recently, William Lee Golden and The Goldens made their Grand Ole Opry debut as a family and continue to add shows throughout the country. The music video for “Take It Easy” was featured by M Music & Musicians Magazine and the single is available to download on all digital platforms now!
