The Navarro County Genealogical Society is getting ready for another Oakwood Odyssey to raise funds for the genealogy department at the Corsicana Public Library to provide ancestry.com to all patrons for no cost.
A walking historical tour is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 at Oakwood Cemetery North 15th Street entrance starting at 5:30 p.m. with tours every 15 minutes thereafter with the last tour starting at 7:30 p.m.
The theme for this year’s Odyssey is Corsicana sports. It will highlight some of the great and noted events from the record books of the Corsicana Tigers, Navarro College and Jackson High Bears with a few other interesting features pitched in.
Tickets are $10 and available by calling 903-654-4808 and are sold at the Corsicana Public Library.
