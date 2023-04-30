Navarro County Genealogical Society and the Liz Gillispie Genealogy Department at the Corsicana Public Library will present the ninth Oakwood Odyssey two for days in May.
A seated performance at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Corsicana Public Library, 100 N. 12th Street, will be held at the Nancy Roberts’ civic room.
Saturday, May 6 walking tours at Oakwood Cemetery start at 5:30 p.m. and continue at 15-minute intervals until 7 p.m. Please call the genealogy department for tickets at 903-654-4808. Tickets are $10 each, cash or check.
The Oakwood Odyssey is a chance for the public to get a glimpse into some of the pioneering spirits who built Corsicana. This year as we celebrate 175 years we will highlight the entities in which it takes to build a prosperous community; residents, health, builders, business, education and faith.
Camille McClanahan as Emily Middleton will perform as a local resident. Emily was a pioneer woman who left decades of diary for us to learn about the everyday life in Navarro County.
Also, hear Mona Box as Olive Branch, the story of Navarro County’s health and hospitals; Mark Bedgood, as Harry Blanding and the importance of architecture for our beautiful city; Deb Miller and Lynette Graham on religion; Dana Stubbs as Mary Miller, daughter of the first resident (Hampton McKinney) and the wife of Corsicana mayor, John L. Miller, will give the story of the founding of the city; Terry Williams as Edgar Rittersbacher will tell the story of what made Corsican unique…of course, that was oil; Norman Stubbs as Will Molloy will talk about the downtown district and Marianne Wilson will bring the history of Sallie Evans, one of the most beloved teachers of Corsicana ISD.
