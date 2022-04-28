State Senator Bob Hall and Congressman Jake Ellzey spoke to the crowd of more than 100 who attended the Navarro County Republicans Reagan Dinner Thursday at the Corsicana Opry and Event Center in Corsicana.
Sen. Hall was first elected to the state’s upper chamber in 2015 and will represent Navarro County, which will be included in Senate District 2, beginning in January following the reorganization of state House and Senate districts following redistricting.
Hall, a graduate of the Citadel considers himself a Constitutional conservative with a Judeo- Christian ethic said that voters could trust him to remain conservative even if the state and district turn blue around him.
“If Texas fails America will be right behind it,” Hall said, adding that he will cast votes based on his conservative principals and Judeo-Christian values.
Congressman Ellzey, who represents Congressional District 6 which includes Navarro County, discussed that the perception of Washington D.C. is different than what is actually portrayed by the media.
“There are 10% of people on the either side on television but 80% of people are interested in getting things done,” he said.
“There are more good Americas than you might think than what you see on television who makes money from conflict.”
Ellzey predicted that Republicans will win 30 seats in the upcoming midterm elections, securing the majority in the House and Senate. He mentioned that in August Republicans would detail a legislative agenda he dubbed the Commitment to America. The agenda would focus on securing the economy, safe guarding communities and include pieces to ensure educational opportunities for school children, and restore accountability in government.
Local candidates for Navarro County Commissioner Pct. 4 and Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 also introduced themselves to the crowd. David Brewer and Cody Muldner will face off May 24 as will candidates vying for Justice of the Peace Lisa Clay and John Cabano.
Navarro County Republican Chairman Steve Jessup thanked all who attended, noting party contributors and those who participated in and donated toward the live auction, as well as the entertainment of Bobby and Cissy Perry which contributed to the success of the evening.
