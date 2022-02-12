Navarro County District Attorney, Will Thompson, discussed some of the issues regarding the recent murders in the county, and what he believes are the underlying causes of crime in the region during a candidate forum held Thursday, at the Kerens ISD Administration building.
Thompson is not up for election in the March 2022 Primary, though he spoke for a few minutes in front of the crowd gathered to hear from candidates for the Pct. 2 Commissioner and Constable positions.
Thompson discussed the implementation of the recovery, or drug court, which was approved by Navarro County Commissioners late in 2021. The drug court had its first docket in January with a second scheduled to take place Monday, Feb. 14.
The vast majority of crime in Navarro County is driven by drugs, Thompson said.
That number includes theft of property by those looking to buy drugs.
According to Thompson, the jail population has increased from 190 to 230 due to COVID protocols because he said he is unwilling to offer probation to some of the bigger offenders costing the county 20 to 30 other cases.
Those in attendance heard from Pct. 2 Navarro County Commissioner and Constable candidates about their job’s requirements.
Eddie Perry will face challenger Ricky Grantham to serve as County Commissioner Pct. 2.
Dan Williams is challenging David Foreman for the Pct. 2 Constable position.
The Texas Primary is March 1, with Early Voting beginning Monday, Feb. 14.
