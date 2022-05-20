Corsicana ISD Trustees convened a special meeting to canvass the votes cast in Navarro County during the May 7 joint elections.
Jamie Roman was re-elected to Place 5 on the Board, earning 1,551 votes to Jim Maxwell’s 738.
Leah Blackard was unopposed, and was also reelected to serve as the Place 6 trustee, garnering 2,111 votes.
Brad Farmer was elected to Place 7, defeating Daylon Caldwell and Melissa Castillo. Farmer received 882 votes, while Caldwell and Castillo received 791, and 751, respectively. Corsicana ISD is a plurality district meaning that even though Brad Farmer didn’t receive 50% plus one of the votes cast, will serve in the seat previously held by Dr. Kent Rogers.
Voters within Corsicana’s Independent School District also defeated two school bond measures at the ballot box.
Prop A, which was to renovate part of the roof as well as the electrical and plumbing of the 50-year-old Corsicana High School building failed, received only 44.6% of the vote.
A separate bond also placed in front of voters to construct a multi-purpose facility for the districts extra-curricular activities failed by a margin of 64.8%.
During Monday’s meeting, the CISD Board of Trustees also reorganized. Blackard, who had previously served as Board President will now serve as Secretary.
Dr. Seth Brown will be the new Board President, with Cathy Branch serving as Vice President.
Other local elections and propositions were decided in Corsicana Dawson, Kerens, Rice and Fairfield, as well as two Texas Constitutional Amendment questions.
Navarro County Commissioners met Tuesday, May 17 and approved the canvassing of the vote. It was noted that voter turnout of 13.93% in Navarro County was higher than the state’s average.
