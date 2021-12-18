After last year’s event was canceled due to COVID protocols, the Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl recently returned to Corsicana bigger and better than ever.
Oklahoma Baptist University beat UT Permian Basin 24-21 to win the Division II contest Dec. 4 at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, but the economic impact was evident even after fans left the stands.
Heritage Bowl by the numbers
3,500 in attendance
603 hotel rooms filled
130 students from OK Baptist out of Shawnee, OK
100 students from UTPB near Odessa
The weekend’s events included a banquet and downtown pep rally prior to the game, where each school brought over 100 students, players, coaches, cheerleaders and band members to experience what Corsicana and Navarro County have to offer.
“The bowl game filled 603 hotel rooms over the weekend,” said Amy Tidwell, Corsicana Main Street Director. “It was a huge success from a tourism standpoint. They also had over 3,500 people in attendance at the game, an increase from the last time Corsicana held the bowl game.”
Tidwell said in addition to the metrics she could measure, many students and fans also visited local restaurants and gassed up before leaving town.
Aric Bonner, Chairman of the board for the Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl, said he was ecstatic about the 2021 Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl and is already looking ahead to next year’s event showcasing the best of Corsicana and Navarro County.
“The outstanding partnerships throughout the community and a hard working board of directors are the backbones to our success,” he said. “Our title sponsor, Fun Town RV, jumped right in and rolled up their sleeves to aid in our success this year. One of our main goals for the 2022 Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl will be to fill Community National Bank and Trust Stadium with local residents to experience the fun and excitement of Division II football. Oklahoma Baptist University and UT-Permian Basin put on quite a show, with the closest contest in the history of the bowl game. We love the visitors to our little slice of heaven, but we want our local community to come out and join in on the fun too.”
Tidwell said other recent tourism efforts have also paid off, including Corsicana being featured on the PBS television show “The Day Tripper with Chet Garner.”
“We saw an influx of foot traffic downtown and about double the usual online request for travel brochures following our Day Tripper episode airing,” Tidwell said. “Many downtown business said customers saw Corsicana on TV and wanted to see it for themselves.”
The Corsicana Artist and Writers Residency’s November book signing and presentation at the Palace Theatre also saw a large amount of visitors from the DFW area, many of whom stayed overnight.
Tidwell said it has been a great year for local businesses as they rose from the ashes of pandemic shutdowns and economic uncertainty.
“Main Street has a record number of businesses open since March,” she said. “We continue to have people from outside our city interested in our downtown, whether its opening a small business or historic preservation. People are looking to invest in Corsicana.”
