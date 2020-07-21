Local officials are in search of an animal you may not expect to see hopping around Navarro County, a kangaroo reported missing July 16 from an exotic animal ranch on FM 2859 in Eureka.
The kangaroo is approximately two-years-old and is two feet tall. It escaped The Benda Ranch at 1721 FM 2859, heading south, and was last seen Saturday near the 1700 block of FM 2859 in Eureka.
“It can survive by eating greens, grass, and drinking water,” said John Benda, ranch owner.
Benda said the young kangaroo does not pose a danger to livestock and pets and may be sticking close to wooded areas.
He said he is confident the kangaroo will eventually be spotted and recaptured.
According to Benda, the missing kangaroo is one of two who escaped the ranch shortly after arriving.
The Navarro County Sheriff's Office assisted with capturing and returning the other kangaroo.
“The Sheriff’s Department has been extremely helpful in this matter,” Benda said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 903-654-3002.
