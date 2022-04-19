The 2022 Lions Club of Corsicana’s Oil Town Minithon, is set for Saturday, April 23 at the Corsicana YMCA. Registration starts at 6:30 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m.
The annual 1k/5k kicks off a week of Derrick Days events and raises money for the Lions Club charities.
This year’s event is dedicated to the memory of Bryan Hutchins, former race organizer and Lions Club member who passed away last year.
For more information, please contact Richard Phillips at phillipsshsu@hotmail.com.
Find a full preview of the week’s Derrick Days festivities in the Saturday edition of the Corsicana Daily Sun.
