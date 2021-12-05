An Oklahoma man and Billy Joe Shaver fan, Homer Hulme decided to preserve a little piece of country music history on his own homestead.
Born in Corsicana in 1939, Shaver was among the original group of outlaw country artists in the early '70s, penning songs for Waylon Jennings, Bobby Bare, Kris Kristofferson, Tom T. Hall and Willie Nelson.
Following Shaver's death last year, Hulme said he wanted to do something to memorialize the accomplished singer and songwriter. When he finished construction of a man-made lake on his property, Hulme erected a sign dedicating the small body of water, its bridge and island, to the later Billy Joe Shaver.
“I was very fond of Billy Joe Shaver,” he said. “I just wanted to do something for him.”
Shaver featured the song “Corsicana Daily Sun” on his 2002 Freedom's Child album, the song's title in reference to the newspaper's name. The song recalls his days as a child visiting his grandmother in Corsicana.
Hulme said he looks forward to keeping up with local efforts to design a memorial for Shaver in Corsicana.
