The year of 1848 was a momentous year for the United States and for Texas. The Mexican-American War ended with the United States gaining 525,000 square miles of territory and with Texas finally secure from Mexican invasion.
For the community of Chatfield in northeast Navarro County, the year marks the origins of its beautiful Old Cemetery. On Sept. 28, 1848, David Mize, a 25 year old native of Illinois, became the first burial amid the giant oaks.
This upcoming Saturday, July 1, Chatfield will commemorate this event as part of the annual homecoming picnic hosted by the Chatfield Cemetery Association at the Chatfield-Tupelo Community Center. Beginning at Noon, the day will begin with lunch followed by a program marking the observance of the Cemetery’s 175th Anniversary.
According to Rob Jones, a member of the Chatfield Cemetery Association Board of Directors, Mize came to the area when it was very sparsely settled.
“Navarro County had been created in 1846 immediately after statehood, but Indian trader Norman Chatfield, for whom the community is named, and only a handful of settlers had braved the frontier during the time the Republic of Texas gave way to the state of Texas,” he said.
“Mize was attracted here about 1847,” continued Jones, “by Charles Fenton Mercer who had obtained from the Republic of Texas the right to promote settlement within his Mercer Colony, an 8,000 square mile area that included Navarro County.”
The online encyclopedia, The Handbook of Texas, notes that Mercer, a distinguished Virginia statesman, and his colonization plans became “controversial” principally because many “Old Texians” opposed the concept of rewarding “empresarios” with vast tracts of land for bringing in colonists. However, his efforts brought several hundred settlers to Texas between 1844 and 1849.
Jones confirmed that Mercer’s recruitment efforts were successful for Navarro County. “Today, we recognize the names of many of these early county settlers such as Jacob Eliot, Jacob Hartzell, Philip Highnote, William Beeman, and William Hamilton.”
Records indicate that Mercer recruited extensively in the Old Northwest Territory of the United States, including Illinois, Ohio, and Indiana.
“David Mize was a young married man with a wife and small daughter in Pike County, Illinois, and he saw many of his neighbors becoming interested in emigrating to Texas,” observed Jones. “Although the Bragg family and Noble Wade and family were Mercer Colonists from Pike County, and Hampton McKinney hailed from neighboring Macoupin County, Illinois before he joined the Mercer Colony, we do not know if Mize accompanied any group to Texas.”
The earliest Navarro County record of Mize is his name on the 1847 tax records. Although tax records for 1848 listed him, he died before the 1849 tax list was prepared. His wife, Sally Ann Weir Mize, daughter Margaret Louise, and young son, David, were enumerated on the 1850 census near Chatfield with other Mercer Colonists as neighbors. These heirs were awarded clear title to 640 acres.
Jones noted that Sally Ann later moved away from Chatfield, but married her former neighbor, Noble Wade, on Sept.20, 1860.
The cause of Mize’s death is unknown. “It could have been cholera, pneumonia, or any number of fatal diseases, or even an accident,” surmised Jones. But what is known is that it was marked, likely in the 1850’s by his widow.
Jones’s great-great-grandfather, Captain Robert Hodge, founded a town at Chatfield in 1852-1853.
“A story handed down in my family,” said Jones, “is that Capt. Hodge explored extensively in Texas looking for a place to which to emigrate from Kentucky, and he found a fresh grave that turned out to be Mize’s sometime in 1849. When he later bought this land at Chatfield, he remembered that grave lying in a beautiful grove of ancient oaks and set aside five acres for the Cemetery. But it all began with David Mize.”
Jones also heads a small history museum at Chatfield. The Hodge-Martin-Chatfield Museum often engages in projects highlighting the history of the community. The Museum has a file on David Mize and his descendants.
As part of the 175th anniversary observance, descendants of Mize have been invited and plan to attend. Mize’s daughter has numerous descendants, and others descend from Mize’s siblings.
“Saturday, July 1, will be a great day for the Mize family and for the Chatfield Cemetery Association,” concluded Jones.
