An olive branch is traditionally regarded as a symbol of peace, and that is just what you will find at the chic downtown eatery of the same name.
The restaurant is nestled between two art studios at 409 N. Beaton St. in downtown Corsicana. So if you are looking for a nice place to enjoy lunch with friends, a business lunch with coworkers, or grab and go meal this is your place.
Olive Branch Eatery
Tuesday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Closed Sunday and Monday
409 N. Beaton Street, Corsicana
The atmosphere
Suzanne Plyer, owner of the Olive Branch, said she has enjoyed watching her vision of a restaurant with a retail area come to fruition over the past five weeks.
“This idea has always been a dream of mine; a little retail area for customers to browse while they wait to be seated in hopes of finding something for themselves or maybe a gift for someone,” she said.
Carmen Austin, the former owner of Sweet Tangerine, works for Plyer two days a week and manages the retail sales.
“When I was selling my business, Suzanne came in, and I told her of some places at market that would be ideal for the retail space she was going for,” Austin said. “We took a trip to market and clicked; now I am working for her.”
They are staying with the themes of Plyer’s restaurant offering gourmet food items, spices, charcuterie board ideas, and fun cocktail mixes.
Plyer is no stranger to the food industry; her catering company Thyme and Elegance has been operational for the past 14 years. She has built relationships with people in the community who are very excited to have her yummy food on a daily basis.
Emily Lawhon and Crystal Richardson are two of Plyer’s biggest fans. When asked what they love about The Olive Branch, they replied in unison, “the food.”
Richardson laughed and said, “I think Emily eats here every day.”
Lawhon did not deny this claim. She said she loves the atmosphere.
“I can eat here by myself if I want to and not feel awkward.”
The eclectic seating adds a fun vibe; whether you want to sit at a high top table with four to six people, a small corner table for two, or a cute pub table there is a place for everyone.
Plyer said that she has had visitors tell her they love the homey atmosphere.
The food
Plyer said she started a health journey two years ago and lost 130 pounds, so she wants to make sure that her menu has options for all her customers. As a result, the menu is full of amazing one-of-a-kind sandwiches such as:
The Reuben—loaded with corn beef, swiss and sauerkraut, Russian dressing on rye.
The Cuban—smoked ham, pulled pork, swiss, thin sliced pickles, Russian dressing on homemade Cuban Bread.
The Italian, which happens to be a favorite of retail clerk Cate Biles, consists of smoked ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, roasted red pepper, topped with basil pesto on ciabatta bread.
However, Lawhon and Richardson agreed you can never go wrong with the chicken salad on a croissant.
All of the sandwiches can be made on low- carb or gluten- free bread at the customer’s request.
Plyer also offers delicious salads. The Summer Salad has been a hit with her customers, full of grilled chicken, fried pecans, summer berries, cucumbers, queso fresco cheese on mixed greens with poppyseed dressing. How could one want for anything more? But if you do, she offers the club, Greek, and full veg salads.
There are specials every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday that are always different. She said she plans to change her menu with the seasons, so her customers can expect to try new foods throughout the fall.
Ready-to-eats
Everything in the cooler is ready to go for those who want to stop and grab some goodies. There is always regular and keto chicken salad available. They also offer smoked salmon and smoked cheeses made fresh at the restaurant. She offers the entire menu through carryout as well.
There is a beautiful handmade bar she plans to incorporate into her lounge dining area where one can enjoy a glass of wine or a cocktail. She has already booked a baby shower, a supper club, and birthday parties.
Do yourself a favor and visit this lovely little restaurant. The service is unmatched, and the food is delightful.
