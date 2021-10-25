Navarro County Commissioner Pct. 4 James Olsen said Monday he will serve the remainder of his term, which ends next year, but will not seek reelection. He was first elected in 2007.
“Navarro County is full of great people, and it’s been an honor to serve,”
he said. “I would like to thank the Pct. 4 road crew.”
Commissioners debated a resolution against the imposition of federal mandates of vaccines. Ordered by President Joe Biden, these mandates compel all Federal workers as well as those government entities who do business with the federal government to either get the vaccine or submit to testing.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Eddie Moore brought the resolution, which was discussed during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting.
Corsicana resident John Blewitt addressed the commissioners and asked not to act on the resolution, citing that the Texas Legislature didn’t take similar action, noting that doing so would be bad for the business climate in the state.
The resolution passed 3-2 with Pct. 2 Commissioner Eddie Perry and County Judge H.M. Davenport voting against the measure.
“This body should not be getting involved with something like that,” Davenport said.
Commissioners took no action on the burn ban but encouraged county residents to be mindful of conditions and tend all fires.
The court approved a cooperative agreement between Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and were updated about the educational programming provided to Navarro County residents as part of the report by Administrator Donald Kelm.
A resolution for the sale of struck-off property was approved for Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson LLP.
Commissioners also approved a Zoning District Change from Agricultural to Commercial for Richland Chambers Marina, LLC.
The court approved the bond and accepted the appointment of Dan Williams to the position of Constable Pct. 2 Williams will serve in the position formerly held by Raychaun Ballard, who died in August.
Commissioners were updated on a 90-day pilot program for file base sharing with District Attorney the intention of the program is to facilitate easier communication and file restoration.
“It’s likely the county will save money by having files sent between the DA’s office and different agencies secured and saved on the cloud,” said Will Thompson, Navarro County District Attorney.
The county currently spends money on DVD’s and zip drives to save and share information, with additional cost of having someone copy all of the information to those disks.
A contract for Election Services with Cities, Schools, and other Political Subdivisions in Navarro County was approved for the Nov. 2, 2021 elections.
Registered voters will make their choice on several amendments to the Texas Constitution, as well as choosing a Trustee to serve on the Corsicana ISD Board.
Commissioners approved a resolution allowing Judge Davenport to execute a favorable contract with HGAC for an electrical provider for 2022.
A resolution to award ARP funds Grant Administration was tabled.
Commissioners accepted a routine resolution regarding the Navarro County Indigent Defense Grant Program for 2022
An Independent Contractor Agreement between Texoma HIDTA and John Wells for 2021-2022 was approved.
A pair of Purchase Orders for Texoma HIDTA were approved; one for a Sole Source Selex ES, INC. (Quote # 22335) in the amount of $38, 682.58. The other for Sole Source Selex ES, INC. (Quote # 22337) in the amount of $120,692.58
The County acts as a bookkeeper for the Texoma high intensity drug trafficking area, one of 33 such areas with similar designations across the nation. The total budget for the entire program exceeds $290 million thus far in 2021.
Commissioners granted Automobile Physical Proof Loss and Limited Power of Attorney for a NCSO 2015 Chevy Tahoe Unit # 2583 for Texas Association of Counties. The also declared the Navarro County Sheriff Department Unit # 2583 2015 Chevy Tahoe, and other equipment as salvage
Commissioners approved the holidays that Navarro County buildings would be closed for 2022.
Chatfield Water Supply was granted approval to cross SE CR 0140, PCT. 2 for a standard road bore.
Victoria Espinoza was granted approval to cross NW CR 3050 in Pct. 4.
Commissioners approved the 2021-2022 service agreement between PHI and the county, with no changes expected from last year’s contract. The county pays for the service for all full-time County employees.
The consent agenda was approved before adjourning into Executive Session, where no action was taken.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
