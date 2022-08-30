I’ve been asked if it’s a challenge to balance my passions for sports and politics especially as Election Day nears. Politics, like football, is a strategic, full-contact sport. A major difference between the two American favorites is that football has an off season. Balancing the two requires time management and the ability to function on increasingly higher levels of caffeine.
The Labor Day Holiday, is universally recognized as the beginning of campaign season. With Election Day only some 70 days away, the election year marathon is now officially a sprint toward the 2022 midterm elections.
A day in politics can be an eternity, making it a risky proposition for anyone to offer bold or verbose political predictions. Still, all the pundits and pollsters try.
Just weeks ago, Democrats seemed headed for substantial losses, now the national mood appears to be stabilizing. Democrats are over performing in several contests, even winning some races that are considered bellwethers for November.
It seems Democrats are motivated following the Supreme Court decision which impacted a women’s health and family planning decisions. The connections made by those recruiting candidates and engaging voters seem to be taking hold.
The first warnings of overconfidence came from Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell when he said the GOP might not take back the Senate. He deserves credit for helping to shape the federal judiciary and decades of legislation. Above all else, McConnell detests the idea of being in the minority during the sunset of what should be considered a remarkable and distinguished career.
His lack of absolute fidelity to Donald Trump certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed by the Republican base but he’s a tactician, largely successful because he has a long memory and the ability to turn events to his advantage.
One thing the experienced Kentuckian may not overcome is a cast of underwhelming candidates who simply aren’t ready for the hot lights of a Senate campaign.
I am by no means predicting that Democrats will retain majorities in Congress, though it’s interesting that the number one Republican vote counter in the Senate is sounding warning bells.
Republicans are still likely to take the House by a smaller margin than some had hoped. Although a political current might catch the public’s attention in the next few weeks, races and expectations should tighten at the end.
In the final weeks, I’ll observe the fervency in which campaigns and volunteers ramp up their field operations, where the House and Senate Campaign Committees spend their resources, and who Donald Trump and other partisan influencers align themselves with as the campaign draws to a close.
Even during football season, I write my columns over the weekend. Unlike with football, I have no favorites in November’s elections. My Saturdays are reserved for College Football while my Sunday focus is split between listening to games and staving off writer’s block.
The last day to register for the 2022 midterm elections is Oct. 11. National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 20. It’s now time for informed choices not bold predictions. Take it upon yourselves to register and learn about the candidates.
Mark Archibald is a freelance reporter and columnist. His opinion column, On the Mark, recently won first place in column writing from the North and East Texas Press Association’s Texas Better Newspaper Contest, an annual contest for member newspapers honoring the best content published in the previous year.
Please feel free to send comments to onthemarkfeedback@gmail.com
