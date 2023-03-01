In the social media age, it’s become harder to discern the truth from fiction. Technology has improved, however, long before the internet many wondered if people were more likely to believe what they were told, or what is seen and heard with their own eyes and ears.
While sharing the truth should be a priority of all politicians, optics often become their primary concern. As the words suggest political optics is how a politician or event is affected or changed by how something looks.
As they say, a picture is worth a-thousand words.
One need not look further than the first televised Presidential debate between Vice President Nixon and Senator John F. Kennedy to understand the power of optics. Prior to that evening in September 1960, Nixon had been recovering from a recent bout of flu and an infection. These ailments, in conjunction with a gray suit and a lack of television makeup made Nixon appear pale.
According to reports, Chicago’s Mayor Richard J. Daley quipped, “My God, they embalmed him before he even died.”
By comparison, Kennedy appeared tan and well rested in front of a nationwide audience.
An estimated 66.9 million Americans watched that first debate. Although there’s some dispute about the efficacy of polling data which showed Kennedy the winner among those who watched the event. The optics of a youthful Kennedy next to a sullen Nixon, undeniably aided his campaign’s narrative and possibly provided the margin of his victory for the razor thin 1960, General Election.
Since that time little in politics is left to chance. Beyond the words a politician speaks, everything from their clothes to how and where they stand is scrutinized.
Examples of politicians caught in awkward moments are too numerous to mention. Honest errors are often excused, but examples of hypocrisy can flood the internet within hours and become a problem. The most maddening examples of political optics going awry are due to unforced errors. Failing to vet candidates or elected officials holding parties during the pandemic lock down or closing down an airport or business to get a haircut are just a few of the most blatant examples.
President Clinton and former Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, each weathered the negative press but the stories helped the opposition.
Visits from government officials can galvanize the nation or focus attention on an issue but choosing the right time and setting are necessary for success. While attempting to congratulate those returning from a completed tour aboard the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln, George W. Bush stood in front of a “Mission Accomplished” sign. The media and his opponents wouldn’t let the gaffe pass. Although his team attempted to clean up the mess, the narrative was set.
For weeks the people of East Palestine, Ohio have endured both a natural disaster which has evolved into a political spectacle. Visiting in the midst of a disaster rarely helps neither does a clumsy attempt to explain away the deaths of birds and fish. Government at all levels appears to be wasting time while some argue about who should be first in front of the camera offering branded bottled water.
It’s sickening on all fronts; I hope voters see through the mess.
