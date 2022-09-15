The Oncor Cares Foundation is contributing $10,000 to the United Way of Navarro County to provide local students with better learning technologies.
The contribution is one of 21 gifts totaling over $250,000 from the Oncor Cares Foundation to Texas nonprofit organizations. The contributions are focused on groups that help boost the ability to educate students, inform communities and increase access to the internet.
“Thank you, Oncor, for answering the call to live united,” said Cara Wilson, Executive Director for United Way of Navarro County. “United Way and our board of directors would like to extend a sincere thank you to Oncor for partnering with our organization to provide needed opportunities for school-aged children in our community.”
“United Way prides itself in finding the gaps of services and collaborating with businesses like Oncor to make a difference in Navarro County,” she said. “This partnership advances our mission to improve lives in Corsicana by mobilizing the caring power of donors in our community.”
The Oncor Cares Foundation was started in 2020 by Oncor at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as schools and educators were struggling to find resources to help children learn while at home. The Foundation is helping Oncor expand its charitable giving and provide support to the more than 400 communities within its service territory.
“Oncor has been serving and supporting Texas and the communities where we live and work for more than 100 years,” said Ignacio Vazquez, Area Manager, Corsicana, Texas. “Our new Foundation will help us continue our tradition of helping schools, families and nonprofit groups across the state.”
Vazquez said the mission of the Oncor Cares Foundation is to contribute to nonprofit groups (501(c)(3) charities) that actively aid, on an equitable and inclusive basis, the health, education, safety, and general welfare of Texans.
