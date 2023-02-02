As of Thursday morning, Oncor reported 530 Navarro County customers still without power.
Oncor serves about 20, 350 customer in the county.
Oncor damage assessment, vegetation management and power restoration personnel are actively responding to outages caused by an ongoing winter storm and will continue working throughout the day.
Oncor has also secured the support of approximately 1,000 utility workers through mutual assistance partnerships with other Texas utilities and neighboring states. Crews must travel across extremely hazardous and icy road conditions, which may impact response times.
Additional bands of winter precipitation are expected through Thursday, so new outage events are possible. Resources and personnel are closely monitoring weather conditions and will continue to respond as outages occur.
Communities in Oncor’s southern, eastern and northeastern regions, including Tyler, Sulphur Springs and Taylor are experiencing the greatest impacts from the storm. Customers are encouraged to stay weather aware, check in on family members and neighbors and seek alternate accommodations to stay warm and secure.
Local, individual and family resources can also be found on the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s January Winter Storm 2023 webpage here. Information on local warming centers can also be found on TDEM’s website at TDEM.Texas.gov/warm.
Customers can report outages by downloading the MyOncor App, online, by following Oncor on Facebook and Twitter, or by calling 888.313.4747.
