Over 290 Corsicana residents were still without power as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday with restoration expected by 1:30 p.m. as crews cleared a large downed tree on Second Avenue.
UPDATE: Almost 300 still without power in Corsicana
- From Staff Reports Daily Sun photos/Ron Farmer
