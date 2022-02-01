Oncor continues to closely monitor and prepare for the arrival of Wednesday’s arctic cold front, which is expected to bring freezing temperatures, wintery precipitation, significant icing and bursts of high winds.
If ice accumulations occur, they pose the greatest possible impact to electric service. These accumulations can weigh down tree limbs, causing them to significantly sag or break onto
power lines, and create dangerous road conditions.
Resources and personnel are being pre-positioned ahead of the severe weather arrival to
ensure any necessary restoration work can begin as soon as safely possible. Personnel are
trained to safely and efficiently work in freezing temperatures and restoration efforts will take
place in 16 hour shifts, 24 hours a day, so long as weather conditions allow. Annual
winterization preparations and improvements have also already been completed.
For an overview on winter weather preparations and materials, check out the Texas Division of
Emergency Management’s Winter Weather page. In the individual and family resources section,
you can review safety precautions. While prioritized during power restoration events, critical
care designations do not guarantee an uninterrupted power supply, especially during severe
weather. Customers who rely on electricity for life-saving medical devices should have a plan in
case of power outages.
Customers can report outages and receive updates by registering for MyOncor text alerts by
texting “REG” to 66267, downloading the MyOncor App and following Oncor on Facebook and
Twitter, or by calling 888-313-4747. If you see a downed power line, stay away, keep people away and call 911 immediately.
ERCOT, the governing body that oversees the power system for much of Texas, is closely monitoring conditions. Oncor will follow ERCOT’s direction and echo updates to customers. It is important to remember that Oncor is a transmission and distribution company, or “the poles and wires company” that delivers electricity to more than 10 million Texans. Oncor does not own or operate power generation facilities, or sell, purchase or offer electricity retail services.
