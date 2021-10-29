Oncor teams are working to safely restore power caused by damaging winds, which continue to blast Dallas-Fort Worth and the entire Eastern portion of its service area.
Oncor teams are actively working to make repairs caused by severe and constant high winds. Restoration is being made difficult because winds continue to blast through much of our service territory. Crews, resources and contractors from areas not impacted by the wind storm have been mobilized to make repairs and restore outages. In addition, contractors from adjoining states and Alabama and Missouri have also been deployed.
High wind gusts reached speeds of 50 to 60 mph causing extensive outages. In addition to DFW, communities in Lufkin, Tyler, Temple, Killeen and Brownwood are also experiencing impacts from the wind storm. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, more than 115,000 customers were without power.
“These types of winds are usually seen during severe thunderstorms and only for a few minutes – not hours,” said Jen Myers, Oncor meteorologist.
The winds came two days after a round of storms brought heavy rains that weakened the upper layer of topsoil causing trees to topple. Debris that was not removed after Tuesday’s storms has also now become projectiles that could impact power lines as winds continue through the afternoon and into the evening.
Customers can report an outage by calling 888-313-4747, texting OUT to 66267, or using the MyOncor app.
Oncor urges it customers to please keep these safety tips in mind:
If you see a downed power line, leave the area and call 911. In addition to the downed line potentially being electrified, anything touching the power line, such as a tree branch, could also be electrified. Do not touch the power line or anything else touching it. It may not look dangerous, but it could still be.
Do not attempt to remove debris and tree limbs from areas near power lines. The debris may be concealing a live wire or downed power line, a risk that could potentially injure or even kill you.
Keep an emergency kit handy. The kit should include a flashlight, battery-powered or crank radio, bottled water and extra batteries if needed. Check out www.oncor.com/safety for a storm safety kit diagram.
Exercise extreme caution if using candles during a power outage. Always keep candles away from flammable objects and never leave them burning unattended.
Think about your safety and comfort. Go to a friend or family member’s home or a public location like a library that has power.
If you need immediate, emergency help, call 911
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.