This weekend, the Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency throws open the doors at 100 West and Storefront for Open Studios and the second year of Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 29.
Storefront Art and Bookstore will host Leigh N. Gallagher, author of Who You Might Be, "an earnest novel about the insecurities of adolescence and the impossibility of escaping one's past" -- Kirkus Review, 2021.
Alysia Nichole Harris will introduce work by Elissa Altman and read a chosen piece from Elissa in her latest book, Motherland: A Memoir of Love, Loathing, and Longing.
1 - 2 p.m., Storefront, 203 North Commerce Street at 5th Avenue. Storefront represents more than 30 resident books with ties to their time in Corsicana, resident-recommended titles, art, and merchandise. Warm & Golden Coffee from Dallas will join us serving coffee, tea, and Vietnamese pastries from the sidewalk, and wines and nibbles inside.
Also, see the works and meet artists Johnny DeFeo, Arroyo Hondo, New Mexico, and Mathilde Lavenne, Paris, France at 100 West during Open Studios, 12 - 4 p.m. (3rd Avenue and Beaton Streets)
Art and culture intertwine with a local festival taking over downtown Corsicana on Saturday. Since 1976, the annual Derrick Days weekend has celebrated its oil boom history with tournaments, live music, a car show, a chili cookoff paying homage to Wolf Brand Chili's birthplace, food trucks, a winery tasting room and brewery, games, children's activities, and a lively vendor market -- all day Saturday.
