The Outdoor Painters Society “Plein Visions in Miniature” exhibit hosted closing ceremonies Aug. 14 in a reception at The Warehouse Living Arts Center. The exhibit, brought to Corsicana by the Navarro Council of the Arts also sponsored a “Fresh Paint Sale.”
Several featured artists came to Corsicana for the awards ceremony and painted around Corsicana, downtown and throughout the countryside, including Angelita Vineyard and Winery. The paintings were brought to The Warehouse and the community was invited to meet the artist and view their work.
The Outdoor Painters Society has hundreds of members across the United States. President Tina Bohlman presented the award checks.
