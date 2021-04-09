Navarro Council of the Arts will present The Outdoor Painters Society Spring 2021 Paint Out at the Warehouse Living Arts Center Gallery with an artist reception and sale will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 17 at the Warehouse Living Arts Center Gallery at 119 W. Sixth Ave.
The Outdoor Painters Society has chosen Corsicana for its Spring 2021 Paint Out and painters from across the United States will converge on the city Friday and Saturday, April 16 and 17 to paint historical and interesting sites in Navarro County. These paintings will include churches, homes, downtown buildings, farms, landscapes, and more.
Stop by the Warehouse Saturday evening for light refreshments and a chance to meet the artists and purchase your favorite piece of art.
For more information, email ncart@sbcglobal.net or visit www.navarrocouncilofthearts.com.
