This year’s local property tax rates haven’t been finalized by any of the 23 taxing entities within Navarro County, but with property appraisal notices arriving in Navarro County, more than 500 residents learned strategies about how to effectively protest their property appraisals Tuesday evening.
The Lonestar Cowboy Church in Corsicana was packed to the rafters to hear Commercial Real Estate Advisor, Chris Woolsey, discuss the process and strategies to increase the chances of successfully protesting property appraisals.
Those appraisals directly affect an individual’s property tax bill.
In addition to working with the Means Companies, Woolsey, represents Pct. 3 on the Corsicana City Council.
“The property tax system is broken in the state,” Woolsey said.
He blamed finger pointing from local and state elected officials and the county appraisal district, but cautioned that emotional arguments and anger would not result in lower tax bills for anyone.
Instead, Woolsey advocated for property appraisal protests based in fact and hard data.
“The first step to protesting appraisals is information,” he said.
“Property owners should request all evidence used to finalize the property’s appraisal, from the Central Appraisal District,” Woolsey said.
The CAD is required to provide that information, then he suggested contacting a real estate agent and asking them to compile information about recent sales of similar properties.
Woolsey also suggested disclosing details about any recent work done on the property, or if that property is in the flood plain to increase the chances of decreasing the appraisal value.
A property owner may also request an informal conference to review information before an official hearing in front of the County’s Appraisal Review Board.
He encouraged everyone to seek every property tax exemption that applies, but cautioned attendees to not volunteer information to an appraiser.
Woolsey said these strategies may not work in for every one in every case, but that it is only part of the issue.
Woolsey encouraged everyone to get involved in the political process, attend city county and school board meetings throughout the budget and tax rate finalization process.
Elected officials often talk about lowering the tax rate, but that’s misleading, he said.
“If appraisals increase then our tax bills will increase.”
Elected officials have to be pressured to lower the rate to the No New Revenue Rate, Woolsey said.
The No New Revenue Rate which was formerly known as the old Effective Tax Rate, produces the same revenue as the prior year.
“Adopting any rate above the No New Revenue Rate is essentially a tax increase, he said.
“The only way our taxes decrease is if these entities adopt a rate below the No New Revenue Rate. Woolsey said
“The only way that happens is if we stay involved and vote for candidates who are committed to lowering our taxes.”
Woolsey said he was surprised that so many came out to hear him talk but said “A lot of people must want to hear about lowering their tax bills.
