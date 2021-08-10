The Warehouse of Living Arts Center is hosting the third annual Outdoor Painters Society Associate Member Show, and paintings are on display now. A closing reception with bonus local pieces will honor the artists from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Warehouse Living Arts Center, 119 W. 6th Ave, Corsicana.
“Plein Vision in Miniature” features small paintings of Texas and the United States, all produced outdoors, on the spot.
“We have opened our doors to the Outdoor Painters Society artists and each year they bring us something special,” said Leah Blackard of the Navarro Council of the Arts in Corsicana.
The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday and this week is the last opportunity to see this show in person.
Thirty-nine Outdoor Painters Society artists provided about 75 pieces of recently completed paintings for your viewing pleasure. This year, artists will be on the streets of Corsicana painting our town Saturday to add to the fabulous selection of paintings to choose from.
Find and welcome the artists on Main Street, The Pearce Museum, Mills Place, the Carriage District, Local Churches and Historic Downtown Buildings. Other locations to find artists will be Pioneer Village, Angelina Vineyard, Dave Campbell Airport and 100 West. Join them from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Warehouse to see the colorful results.
Navarro Council of the Arts will retain a portion of the sales proceeds to further their local art programs. Be sure to stop by. Easily recognizable and very enjoyable to the viewer, this outstanding volume of Plein Air paintings consists of oil, pastel and water media. Consider pieces at this Plein Vision in Miniature for the walls of your home or office and support your local arts.
The Navarro Council of the Arts, organized in 1978, is an artistic, cultural and educational non-profit organization serving the people of Corsicana and Navarro County. The organization works to bring the highest quality cultural events, with a complete ethnically diverse scope for people of all ages. The encouragement and support of local programs, accessible to all, are planned to promote tourism and enhance the image of the community as a center for the arts. The Navarro Council of the Arts focuses on arts education in all Navarro County schools. We work diligently to ensure the promotion and introduction of the arts for all students.
The Outdoor Painters Society was formed in 1996 with nine charter members. The goal was to create opportunities and incentive for artists of like mind to come together and paint en plein air (outside in the open air). Now a nationally known plein air artist’s organization with an annual average membership of around 350 members continues to grow. About 75% of OPS members reside in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado. The membership is ‘without borders’ and includes artists all across the country from the eastern seaboard to the west coast. There are 8-9 scheduled paint-outs each year with the outings ranging from one to five days. Locations vary all around Texas including Big Bend National Park, Palo Duro Canyon, and small towns such as Glen Rose and Mineola.
At least one event each year can be in another state with favorite locations being New Mexico, Colorado, Arkansas, Arizona, and the Grand Canyon. The premier juried “members only” annual event known as Plein Air Southwest attracts national attention, elite artists, savvy collectors, decorators and locals who just enjoy art. For more information visit our website www.outdoorpainterssociety.com and Facebook page.
