The Palace Theatre will reopen with "An Evening with Woody Williams, MOH" at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 14. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, May 10.
A Gourmet Reception and Program featuring Williams, the last living WWII Medal of Honor recipient, will share his story of fighting for 33 days on Iwo Jima in 1945. The event will also feature Dr. Shellie O'Neal of Navarro College.
Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis for $50 each by calling 903-879-7266. Masks and social distancing are required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.