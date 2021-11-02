Corsicana’s Palace Theatre is celebrating 100 years of entertainment Thursday with an evening of events.
Sixth Avenue will be closed from 5 to 10 p.m. between Beaton and Collin Streets for a full slate of events including: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Warehouse Living Arts Center Gallery presents art featuring the work of Corsicana Art League, Historic Corsicana.
At 7:30 p.m. the Palace will host a celebration video, speeches, proclamation followed at 7:45 p.m. by The Greatest Piano Men Concert. This electrifying production celebrates the world’s greatest pianists and showmen including Elton John, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard – all the way to Beethoven and Liberace.
Corsicana's Palace Theatre is a 1921 vaudeville house located in downtown Corsicana.
The theater saw famous acts before changing to a movie house in the 1930s.
In the mid 1990s the theater was saved from demolition and beautifully restored for the community.
In February 2002, the theater reopened to great fanfare with the musical, Porgy and Bess.
Since 2002, many famous faces have graced the stage of the Palace.
With the help of generous underwriting and fundraisers, the Palace is able to fulfill its mission to Corsicana and surrounding areas.
The Palace seeks to enrich the local community through activities promoting professional arts, and will continue to shine for the new generations.
The Palace Theatre is located at 112 W. Sixth Ave. in Corsicana
Tickets available at: www.corsicanapalace.com
