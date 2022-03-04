The Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition invites parents and other caregivers of young children age eight or younger to meet Monday, March 7 at 6 p.m. at the Corsicana Public Library. This gathering is for anyone interested in joining the Coalition’s Parent Advisory Council, which will meet once a month. There will be door prizes. Registration is through https://navarrocountyearly.org/parentinterest/
The Early Childhood Coalition also hosts guided conversations through its Parent Café. It serves Navarro County families, pregnant women and those caring for children ages birth to five. Information is available at pchas.org and 903-229-4853.
