Parents of young children and infants in Navarro County are invited to a special Zoom call at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 where Pediatrician Dr. Meredith Johnson and Nurse Practitioner Danika Watson will answer questions and explain the reasons for “well child” visits.
Those who attend will receive a gift card and a children’s book. To register for the Zoom link, go to www.pchas.org/navarro
Medical professionals expect surprises in their work and take them in stride. This week, however, some of them are being surprised with treats from the Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition in honor of The Week of the Young Child April 10 through 16.
“We appreciate the commitment that pediatricians, obstetricians and school nurses have toward children’s health,” said Rachel Gillespie, co-founder of the Coalition and director of the Growing Together program for families with children under the age of six.
“All of our agencies are working together to keep children healthy, safe and ready for school.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.