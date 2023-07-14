Parks and Recreation Department continues summer programs
By Guy Chapman – Corsicana Daily Sun
Corsicana’s Parks and Recreation Department continues to host a variety of kid-friendly summer activities before school starts on Tuesday, August 8.
The activities have covered a wide range of fun during the hot summer days, from “Gutter Guys & Gals” at Corsicana Park Lanes, “Movie Madness Summer Program” at Shulman’s Movie Bowl Grill, a "Fired Up" event with the Corsicana Fire Department, and a Messy Art activity day at Jester Park.
Summer events conclude for the season with the Pooch Paddle at Jester Park Pool on Sunday, June 30.
All photos courtesy of Sarah Blevins, City of Corsicana-Parks & Recreation
