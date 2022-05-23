The Corsicana Parks & Recreation Department is gearing up for Summer Fun Camp 2022.
Whether it be watching softball, baseball or swimming at Jester and Bunert park pools, visiting the spray parks, playing disc golf, enjoying a fun tennis camp, chuck wagon chili cook off, river rats kayaking, visiting the trampoline park, or mega slide – the list goes on for planned summer fun events.
Summer camps provide children with the chance to build their character, make new friendships, form confidence and gain leadership skills all while being in the fresh air and beauty of city parks. Recommended ages are 7 to 13-years-old.
Also available daily are playgrounds, two pools including a baby pool, picnic areas, pavilion rentals, basketball, sand volleyball, tennis courts, a zip line, space capsule, tennis programs, hike and bike trails, a skate park, disc golf course, fishing, tent and RV camping, Pioneer Village tours, Senior Activity Center events, two pocket parks, and the Temple Beth-El rental opportunities for weddings and social gatherings.
To learn more about these opportunities visit the City of Corsicana at www.cityofcorsicana.com or contact the Parks & Rec Office at 903-654-4874.
