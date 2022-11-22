What was it like living in 1850s Navarro County? Guests Saturday at Pioneer Village were treated to a glimpse of living history as the City of Corsicana Parks & Recreation Department and the Navarro County Historical Society presented a Pioneer Thanksgiving.
Reenactors including Curator Deb Miller, Ines Waggoner, Joanie Teel, Wayne Rogers, Lynette Graham, Norman and Dana Stubbs dressed in period costumes and told stories about early pioneer life, people and families.
An 1850’s Thanksgiving feast might have consisted meats such as wild turkey, venison, squirrel, rabbit and garden vegetables
Navarro County was created April 26, 1846 by the first legislature of the State of Texas. Ethan Melton and others petitioned and were granted the right to break off from Robertson County in order to form another county. Included within its bounds were what is now Navarro, Ellis, Hill Johnson Tarrant, Parker and parts of Palo Pinto counties.
Corsicana was named the Navarro County seat in 1848.
Pioneer Thanksgiving was part of the City of Corsicana’s 175th Anniversary festivities.
