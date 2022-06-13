Navarro County Commissioners accepted the resignation of Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace, Connie Hickman Monday at their regularly scheduled meeting. Hickman is retiring after nearly 40 years of public service to the county. Commissioners also approved John Cabano’s bond and appointed him as Justice of the Peace in Pct. 4. Cabano was victorious in the May 24 runoff election, and will take over the position June 15.
Commissioners approved the selection of a salary grievance committee including three individuals from the public, six elected officials and two alternatives from a randomized computer-generated list, a routine action.
Additional technology funds were approved for Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace.
Kasey Fegan and Nita Norwood were appointed to the Navarro County Child Welfare Board. In addition, currently serving board members were also reappointed.
A resolution was approved for the Navarro County Sheriff's Office request to go out for bids to replace HVAC units in the Jail. The three units are 14, 16 and 18 years old.
No action was taken on Navarro County’s Burn Ban. However, residents are reminded that they should be mindful of conditions and burn with caution.
A resolution to consider an agreement between NCSO and Unique Digital Technology, LLC, was tabled and is expected to be considered at a future meeting.
Also tabled was a motion concerning a potential agreement between NCSO and Unique Digital Technology, LLC for Customer Care Support
A final re-plat of Chambers Bay Subdivision for Chambers Bay Acquisitions, LLC. was approved. There will be 90 new tracts and three private roads which meet all county and state guidelines as well as water and utility specifications.
A final re-plat of Wolf Ranch 3 Subdivision for Roy Veldman, in Pct. 1 was approved.
Commissioners approved a re-plat of Raymond Hayes Subdivision, Lots 7-AR & 7-AR2, for Jeremy Julin.
A 2009 Dodge Truck was approved as salvage for PCT 2.
A request by Chatfield Water Supply to cross SE CR 3220, for a standard road bore in Pct. 2 was approved.
Community Water Company request to Cross SW CR 3010 PCT. 4 was approved for a standard road bore.
A request by Community Water Company for a utility easement was approved on SW CR 3010 in PCT. 4.
A Utility Easement was approved for Zayo on SE CR 0120 in PCT. 2
Commissioners approved a service contract for copier maintenance with Metro-Repro INC. for the County Clerk.
A request for moving expenses and shelving and storage, in the Annex 3 Building was approved for the County Clerk, and District Clerk.
A request for approved budget funds for the District Clerk’s Office in the amount of $10,550 was approved.
Commissioners granted a request from the Auditor’s office for Debt Books software. for Auditors office.
An agreement between Unite Private Networks and TEXOMA HIDTA was approved for internet service
TEXOMA HIDTA’s phone service agreement provided by Calltower was approved.
Commissioners agreed to a purchase order for CDW-G LLC in the amount of $133,672.35 for Texoma HIDTA.
Commissioners approved a group health plan after some discussion Navarro County is part of the Texas Association of Counties which provides negotiating power for member counties.
The County Auditor was authorized to go out for bids for roof repair on the Annex 3
Building.
Commissioners approved paying bills for the Office of Emergency Management the DA’s Office, and Election Office as well as Precincts 1 and 3 without Purchase Orders on June 13, 2022
Commissioners approved the consent agenda and adjourned into Executive Session where no action was reported as of press time.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
