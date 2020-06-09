Voices of social unrest continued to echo throughout the world over the weekend including in Corsicana with Black Lives Matter protests Saturday and Sunday.
Two weeks after the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police, protesters, and a handful of counter protesters, gathered Saturday at the Navarro County Courthouse for a rally.
Attendees, some masked, showed up with handmade signs, political T-shirts and a determination to be seen and heard, whatever their point of view.
Co-organizer Kameron Betts asked Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson to address the crowd before the rally.
"I know this will be peaceful," he said. "This is Corsicana, we all know each other. We sit across from each other at our kid's plays and games. We want to show the world how we do it right."
Speakers Betts and Jasmine White, both of Corsicana, delivered passionate, personal messages of their experiences growing up with racism.
"We need to start having the uncomfortable conversations," White said. "Black Lives Matters is not anything negative. Black Lives Matter is a network that creates and builds justice, freedom and healing for black people."
White, 20, urged her generation to stay out of trouble, work to get inside the justice system and most importantly, vote.
"You cannot sit behind your phone and not go vote," she said. "If you are not registered to vote, do it now. We have got to get involved to be heard, we've got to speak up. George Floyd's killing didn't have to happen in Corsicana for us to speak up."
White said she was motivated to have a peaceful protest after seeing the George Floyd video.
“People started calling asking to be a part of this,” she said. "There was backlash, but the good out-weighed the bad. People are always complaining about our generation, I hope the younger generation steps up and keeps pushing for positive change."
Betts fought back tears as she delivered her fiery message of change.
"I attend Prairie View A&M University," she said. "We make changes down there because we come together and are not scared. You can't be scared if you want to make a change. If you see something, say something."
Betts said she felt she was racially profiled while in high school.
"I was pulled over in my own driveway, coming home from a softball game because I 'looked suspicious'," she said. "It took me getting out of here and going to school to see how everyone else lived. We have got to wake up."
Area faith leaders prayed over the crowd before an impromptu march twice around the block.
After the march, Betts said turnout was as she expected and was very proud of her hometown.
Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner thanked the protest leaders following the event saying they “did it right.”
A second, planned march, drew a smaller but still sizable crowd Sunday afternoon at the courthouse.
Both events were peaceful with no threats of violence.
——————
Mark Archibald contributed to this report.
