The Pearce Museum at Navarro College is pleased to announce its newest exhibit, “Navarro County’s Loughridge Family Civil War Experiences,” on display beginning Sept. 24.
The exhibit features family memories and accounts through letters and documents from J.R. Loughridge and his wife Felicia, before, during, and after the war.
J.R. Loughridge was a Corsicana lawyer, newspaper editor and chief of justice of Navarro County, who joined the Navarro Rifles.
The opening reception will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24. David Loughridge, descendant of J.R. Loughridge and donor of the collection, will be the guest of honor.
The exhibition is available to view from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 903-875-7642 or email pearcemuseum@navarrocollege.edu.
