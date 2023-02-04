The Pearce Museum at Navarro College in Corsicana is pleased to host its annual Invitational Art Show from February 22 – March 23.
This year’s juried art show features 24 artists that either work or reside in the state of Texas. Each piece, through graphite, oils, or bronzes, represents contemporary western art through the landscapes, wildlife, people, and day-to-day affairs that happened then through a modern lens. Much of the artwork on display is available for purchase from the artists.
As the Texas Invitational Art Show and Sale continues to grow in its fifth year, we have invited acclaimed western artist Tony Eubanks to judge the art of this year’s participants. Eubank’s talent is recognized in the genre of contemporary western painting and his experience in oils and illustration keeps his talents diversified, equipping him well to judge this year’s entries. Two of his works, Along the Palo Duro and Home From the Hills, are a part of the Western Art collection and visitors have been able to see his skill and talent first hand. Tony Eubanks’ attention to detail will prove well in helping ensure that the art on display embodies the principles of Charles and Peggy Pearce and the Pearce Museum.
Join us as we celebrate these premier western artists. The Pearce Museum will host an opening reception open to the public from 6 to 7: 30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. A closing and awards reception honoring the artists will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23.
The exhibition is available to view from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information and images of the artists/sample works, please contact Ann Zembala, Director of the Pearce Museum at 903-875-7438 or ann.zembala@navarrocollege.edu
