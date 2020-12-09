The Pearce Museum at Navarro College is pleased to announce its newest Western art exhibit, Western Artists Roundup Show & Sale, the exhibit began Dec. 3 and continues through Jan. 8, 2021.
Included in the show are works by artists Charlie Bullock, David Godfrey, Jack Moss, Bob Penny, Doug Prine and Gary Ward.
The exhibition is available to view 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Pearce Museum is located inside of the Cook Education Center on the Navarro College campus at 3100 W. Collin St., in Corsicana.
For more information, please contact us at 903-875-7642 or visit pearcemuseum@navarrocollege.edu
