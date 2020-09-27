A collection of Civil War era correspondence found in a trunk under an Athens home was unveiled Thursday as the Pearce Museum at Navarro College opened its newest exhibit, “Navarro County’s Loughridge Family Civil War Experiences.”
The exhibit features family memories and accounts through letters and documents from J.R. Loughridge and his wife Felicia, before, during, and after the war.
J.R. Loughridge was a Corsicana lawyer, newspaper editor and chief justice of Navarro County, who joined the Navarro Rifles, an infantry company comprised of approximately 87 men from Navarro and surrounding counties.
David Loughridge, descendant of J.R. Loughridge and donor of the collection, was the guest of honor.
“My grandfather's brother had kept all the letters that and great grandmother and great grandfather had written. When he passed away they went to my grandfather. I found them in a trunk that had been stuck under a pier and beam house in Athens. I got it out and saw the value of all these letters.”
David said one of the envelopes contained $2,000 in Confederate cash.
“The reason it was still in there was the Confederate money was almost worthless by that time,” he said. “People were using it as kindling to start their fireplaces.”
David said he had the letters appraised for tax purposes and the collection is estimated to be worth around $30,000.
“When I learned about the Pearce Museum in Corsicana, I thought it was the logical place for the donation.”
“This is great collection of letters,” said Ann Zembala, Pearce Museum Director. “It's one of best collections we have because it is from a local family. It's an amazing resource.”
The exhibition is available to view from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, please contact us at 903-875-7642 or pearcemuseum@navarrocollege.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.