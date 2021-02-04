The Texas Invitational Art Show 2021 will be Feb. 11 through March 27 at The Pearce Museum. The exhibition may be viewed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
An opening reception will be hosted from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11. This event is free and open to the public.
Artists from across the Lone Star State will display their work at the show. Featured artists include David Godfrey, Deb Miller, George Ann Johnson, Jack Moss, Karla Massingill, Margie Taylor and many more. Some of the pieces will be for sale.
For more information and images of the artists and sample works, please contact Christina Lucas, Curator of Exhibits and Collections at 903-875-7644, or christina.lucas@navarrocollege.edu.
The museum is located on the Navarro College campus at 3100 W Collin St. in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.