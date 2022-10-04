Pelham, the little Navarro County town northwest of Navarro Mills, nestled along the Hill County border off FM 744, is hosting its 65th annual community homecoming Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9.
Pelham was settled in 1866 by newly freed slaves, according to the Handbook of Texas online, and was originally called Forks of the Creek.
The town’s history once included fertile farm land, several churches and a number of businesses, even a school.
In 1878 the Wesley United Methodist Church was founded. It housed the first school in the town.
The post office opened in 1900 but closed in 1908. Postmaster Lewis Richie's wife renamed the town Pelham for her hometown in Alabama.
Pelham flourished during the Navarro County oil boom from 1894 to the 1920s. Its population peaked at 350 in 1926 and declined to 25 by 1936.
From 1966 to 1990 the population was estimated at 75. Maps of the 1980s indicated a school, a church, and businesses at the site.
