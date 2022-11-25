Corsicana ISD students delighted audiences as dozens of talented cast and crew, and production staff members who brought the beloved children’s movie to life on the stage inside the Performing Arts Center on the Corsicana ISD campus last Friday and Saturday.
The Penguin Project, empowers students with all types of disabilities to take part in theater. The production featured elementary to high school students from across the district with all levels of ability. According to the program, “All of the roles are filled by students with developmental disabilities which allows students to shine and demonstrate their strengths. These students are joined on stage by ‘peer mentors’ who work alongside them from beginning rehearsals through the final performance.”
The November performance of Shrek Jr. was the third Penguin Project show which began with a production of Annie Jr. in April of 2021.
CISD staff and administrators have pitched the Penguin Project to other school districts throughout the region and state, during various conferences and meetings, since the Penguin Project’s inception.
Cranston Dodds Corsicana ISD’s Director of the Penguin Project praised the process which he said helps all students discover things about themselves that they otherwise may not have known.
The actors and production crew have been working together for 14 weeks.
“We have seen many of these students gain confidence, and other skills, during that time,” he said.
Dodds also thanked the CISD staff, administration and Board of Trustees as well as the production’s music director and choreographer, and the show’s community advertisers.
