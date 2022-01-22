Corsicana ISD invited students from across the district to witness the Penguin Project magic happen before their own eyes. Students were in awe as they stepped into the Corsicana High School Performing Arts Center, transforming into a frozen world. Penguins made their debut on stage Thursday, Jan. 13 for the matinee performance of "Frozen Jr. The Musical."
The performance solidifies the actor's confidence, as they presented in front of a live audience. The memorable experience for our Tigers ended with enthusiastic applause.
For those unfamiliar with The Penguin Project, this program empowers students with special needs by providing each student with the chance to step out of their comfort zone. The roles are filled with students with special needs, and they are joined on stage with student "mentors" to help encourage them throughout their journey. Students of all abilities have flourished from being a part of The Penguin Project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.