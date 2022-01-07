Get ready for a magical experience as Corsicana ISD Penguin Project students perform a story of true love and acceptance between sisters at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 and Saturday, Jan. 15 in the Corsicana High School Performing Arts Center, 3701 E. State Hwy 22.
Tickets are on sale for Frozen Jr. Purchase tickets online through www.cisd.org or at the door on the night of the event. General admission is $10 and Reserved seating is $15. Students gain free admission with the Penguin Coloring page handed out at High Five Friday!
The performance of "Frozen Jr." is said to deliver an emotional journey filled with singing, dancing, and snow. This powerful performance is sure to delight adults and children. The anticipated show has received overwhelming support from the community and is guaranteed to warm your hearts.
This performance is not your ordinary musical. The roles are filled with students with special needs and are paired with student "mentors" to help encourage them. Support Corsicana ISD's Penguins by purchasing a ticket today.
