The deadline is approaching to submit entries to Navarro County Pens to Lens. Submissions will be accepted Dec. 1 through 10.
Navarro County Pens to Lens is a script writing competition for students in Navarro County from third grade to high school. More information about the rules and regulations as well as guidelines can be found online at www.ncp2l.com
The theme is “My Corsicana,” creating a story that is set in a recognizable Corsicana location, with a
plot about courage or a hero or a topic you have had a passion to write about.
Winners will be selected by judges with the winning entries made into a movie which will be shown at a Red Carpet Gala in May. Winners also receive cash prizes.
In January after the scripts have been judged, an art contest will be extended to students to create a movie poster. These also come with a cash prize for the winners and will be exhibited at the Gala.
Entries should be delivered or mailed to Warehouse Living Arts Center, 119 W. Sixth Ave., Corsicana, Texas.
Navarro County Pens to Lens is a 501 (3c) organization, an auxiliary of Hull Creative Arts Foundation. It is partnered with Navarro Council of the Arts, Warehouse of Living Arts Center, Corsicana Independent School District, and Hull Creative Arts Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.