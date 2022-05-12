The annual Navarro County Pens to Lens Red Carpet Gala will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at the Warehouse of Living Arts Center. Winners of the sixth annual competition will have their films shown and be interviewed on the red carpet. Prizes will be given to each of the winners.
The winners wrote their script which had to include two of the following: A backpack, storm, and Praise: Things can only get better.
The scripts were judged and determined which were the winners. The scripts were then filmed, edited, and readied for showing.
The following are the winners for this year Elementary Mae Baldwin, Junior High (tie) Olivia Heisserman and Ava Rodriguez, Abigail Berg, and High School Christian Cuellar.
The films were directed by Mae Baldwin, Jay Jones, Guy Chapman, and Christian Cuellar. The editing was done by Julie and Marcus Baldwin, Jay Jones, Guy Chapman, and Christian Cuellar. Camera work was done by Marcus Baldwin, John Kaiser, and Guy Chapman.
Following the presentation, refreshments and photo op will be available.
NCP2L is managed by a local board including Lynda Green, Julie Mitchell, Tamera Montgomery, Karen VanDiver, Jay Jones, John Kaiser, and Leah Blackard.
NC P2L is a non-profit organization, an auxiliary of the Hull Creative Arts Foundation; partnering with Outside the Lines Studio, Navarro Council of the Arts, and Warehouse of Living Arts Center. It is supported by the Sheppard Foundation, Chairman, Joe Brooks; Secretary, Bobette Butler; and Ronald Brown, Director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.