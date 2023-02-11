The Warehouse of Living Arts Center was full of excited students and parents Jan. 26 for a celebration announcing the winners of the Navarro County Pens to Lens Script Writing Contest.
Senior Division winners: Lindsay Branch, first place; Christian Cuellar, second place; Corsicana High School; Carson Hoover, third place, Blooming Grove High School.
Intermediate Division Winners: Paulina Solis, first place’ Joselynn Gonzalez, second place; Charles Parson, Adrian Bonilla, Lucian Garcia, tie for third place; Lauryl Freeze, honorable mention. These students go to James Collins Catholic School, Reese Arnold, teacher.
Elementary Division winners: Sophia Gonzalez, Charlotte Stewart, Piper Capps; first place; Abigail Grider, Jadyn Taylor, Victoria Rico, second place; Ada Burns, Beau McCarthy, Christopher Lewis, Luke McSpadden, third place. These students are in Kayla Simmington’s GT classes at CISD.
Directors:
First place scripts: Colton Cogburn; Zane Marsh; second and third place director, Aimee Kasprzyk.
First place winners will have their script produced into a film Second place winners will have their script performed in a play. Third place scripts will have the author tell the plot of their script. All will be performed at a Red-Carpet Gala at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the WLAC. The public is invited.
Navarro County Pens to Lens is a 503© non-profit organization. It is partnered with Navarro Council of the Arts, Warehouse of Living Arts Center, Corsicana Independent School District, and Hull Creative Arts
