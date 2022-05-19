The sixth annual Navarro County Pens to Lens held its Red Carpet Gala at the Warehouse Living Arts Center.
The films created by the students’ scripts were shown, cash prizes and trophies given, and recognition given to the directors and camera people.
Mae Baldwin won for the elementary division. She was interviewed by Julie Mitchell, MC. Christian Cuellar was the high school winner; Abigail Berg, Olivia Heiserman, and Eva Rodriguez, tied for middle school.
