The Corsicana High School Certified Phlebotomy Tech students are hosting a three-day bloodwork bonanza in an effort to qualify for their certification exams. The students will set up in the CHS front office conference room from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, April 25 through Wednesday, April 27.
Corsicana ISD students receive hands on healthcare skills before walking the stage and earning their high school diploma. The skills learned will help set them up for success and prepare them for the realities of the healthcare field.
Each of the 16 students needs 30 successful vein punctures to qualify. For the record, that’s not full vials of blood drawn, just evidence of blood flow starting. But, they can get by without 480 volunteers.
“The ‘patient’ can be accessed by two or more students,” said Kristie Elmore, RN, CPT Instructor, “But the same student cannot access the same person more than once successfully.”
Most of the students already have five to seven successes.
Walk-ins as well as appointments are welcome, but “patients,” or participants, must be 18 years old, and must sign a waiver before lending a helping hand, or in the case, an arm, to these future medical field savants.
What if the CPT students are overrun with volunteers?
“Extra practice!,” Elmore said.
