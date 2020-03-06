James L. Collins Catholic School hosted their Deep in the Heart of Texas Annual Gala at the Corsicana Country Club. The sold-out event provided a great time as everyone enjoyed a delicious dinner provided by the country club and had fun while bidding on silent auction items that were graciously donated. The dance floor filled up as attendees danced to the music of Corsicana’s own local musicians, the Triple Nickel Band. The event raised a profit of $45,000 and the highlight of the evening was when Brinson Ford drew a raffle ticket to select the winner of the 2020 Ford Fusion S courtesy of Brinson Ford. JLCCS is appreciative of all of the Diamond, Gold, Silver and Bronze sponsors as well as everyone who kicked up their spurs in support of the school.

