James L. Collins Catholic School hosted their Deep in the Heart of Texas Annual Gala at the Corsicana Country Club. The sold-out event provided a great time as everyone enjoyed a delicious dinner provided by the country club and had fun while bidding on silent auction items that were graciously donated. The dance floor filled up as attendees danced to the music of Corsicana’s own local musicians, the Triple Nickel Band. The event raised a profit of $45,000 and the highlight of the evening was when Brinson Ford drew a raffle ticket to select the winner of the 2020 Ford Fusion S courtesy of Brinson Ford. JLCCS is appreciative of all of the Diamond, Gold, Silver and Bronze sponsors as well as everyone who kicked up their spurs in support of the school.
featured
PHOTO: JLCCS hosts annual Texas gala
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Primary Election today: Party propositions explained
- Primary Election 2020: Navarro County Final Voting Results
- Woman who defecated in police car sentenced to prison
- Early voting begins Tuesday: Primary election March 3
- Community National Bank & Trust of Texas announces promotions
- CDC confirms 15th case of Coronavirus at Texas quarantine facility
- Navarro College cheer coach Monica Aldama reflects on Netflix series
- Grand Jury hands down 91 indictments, Jury indicts two for murder
- Starbucks Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Monday, March 9
- NCSO arrests two for cruelty to livestock
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.